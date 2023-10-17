Suara.com – Dandut singer Inul Daratista jokingly announced that her husband, Adam Suseno, would run for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres).

Even though it was a joke, the announcement immediately took social media by storm. Netizens expressed various responses, including support for Adam Suseno.

Adam Suseno’s Biodata and Religion (Instagram/@inul.d)

As if he really wanted to run for president, Adam Suseno also asked about people’s aspirations via social media.

In his Instagram Story, Adam Suseno created a question box containing, “If I am elected in 2024, give me the aspirations that I need to hear?”

Also Read: Adam Suseno Displays Photo of His Presidential Candidate, Inul Daratista: Very Tense, Yank

Without hesitation, many netizens gave advice to Adam Suseno.

From the answers, it seems that most of the netizens who replied to Adam Suseno’s question are already married.

“Mas Adam must obey Mba Inul,” suggested the netizen.

“Please form a special team to catch the husband who keeps playing Mobile Legends, presidential candidate,” replied another netizen.

“Providing jobs for housewives, so they can earn extra money,” said another netizen, quoted from @lambe_turah’s upload on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Also read: Adam Suseno runs for president, Inul Daratista’s husband is suspected of joining this party: Time to take to the air

Apart from asking for aspirations, Adam Suseno also asked netizens to suggest three names that would be suitable as vice presidential candidates (cawapres).