The actor has described the vehicle as a “coffin with wheels” and has acknowledged that he would not repeat the experience.

There are times when being an actor becomes a risky profession, and not because the filming does not have sufficient safety measures, but becauseThe realism with which an attempt is made to show situations or objects from the past can lead to “terrifying” experiences. just as happened to Adam Driver during the filming of his next movie, Ferrari.

Well, during the presentation of Michael Mann’s film at the New York Festival, Driver has admitted that he did not have a good time driving one of the replicas of a 1950 Ferrari car. which was adapted to be able to place a camera on top. “It was terrifying. I was teleported back to that time when a wrong turn to the right or left could mean losing your life.”

“At least in modern cars there are seat belts,” said the actor, “you could feel the danger, obviously they are very different from the Ferraris of today. There were no belts because if you got hit it was much better to get thrown off. than being trapped in this coffin on wheels.

Set during the summer of 1957, Ferrari tells the story of racing driver Enzo Ferrari during the company’s near bankruptcy that he and his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz) created from nothing. In order to overcome his losses, Ferrari bet everything it has on a single race: the iconic Mille Milia, which covered more than 1,600 km in Italy.

There are no real cars in the movie

Despite the terror that Adam Driver went through driving his car, rIt wasn’t really a Ferrari from the 50s, but a replica of the real car. This was explained by the film’s director, Michael Mann, who revealed that the vehicles that appear are actually 3D replicas of real cars.

“In order to make the Ferraris and Maseratis that appear in the film, we had the opportunity to scan real cars from the 50sincredibly valuable, to be able to make our 3D replicas that reached 250 km/h but did so safely,” revealed the director.