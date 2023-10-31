Instagram

Riverdale has a number of wonderful stars. And now those stars have transformed into the Gotham Sirens for Halloween.

The girls of Riverdale have become Gotham Sirens. Although The CW series came to an end this year after seven seasons, stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes’ Halloween tradition hasn’t really ended. For several years, this trio of actresses has surprised with truly impressive costumes related to pop culture. And this year is no exception.

Last weekend, three Riverdale actresses They attended a Halloween party dressed as Poison Ivy (Madelaine Petsch), Harley Quinn (Lili Reinhart) and Catwoman (Camila Mendes). Madelaine Petsch shared a photo of the group on social media with the simple caption: Gotham Mermaids. You can see the image of the three stars of the youth television series on these lines.

You can also see the image of Madelaine Petsch as Poison Ivy In solitary:

And the same with Lili Reinhart as Harley Quinn:

Of course, the Riverdale actresses as Gotham Sirens they are incredible.

A tradition that actresses have maintained for years

The CW

This It is not the first time that the stars of Riverdale show off in impressive costumes, but it is the first time they have done it as Gotham Sirens. Last year they dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Return of the Witches, while in 2020 they honored fans’ requests by recreating the iconic look of the beloved animated characters The Powerpuff Girls. In 2018, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart also celebrated Halloween in Napoleon Dynamite costumes. Of course, they delight lovers of popular culture. And they also have a great time.

Source: Instagram