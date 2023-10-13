The US actors’ strike this week will mark 3 months since it came into effect. Unfortunately, there are no signs that it will soon come to an end, but SAG-AFTRA denounces the poor state of negotiations that will end up affecting hundreds of film and television projects, including video game adaptations in development.

Although a few weeks ago the writers’ union managed to reach an agreement with the film and television companies of the United States, the situation remains unresolved for the actors. Until October 9, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had participated in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), but unfortunately an agreement has been reached. a dead end.

Companies do not want to negotiate with SAG-AFTRA

“The CEOs have walked away from the negotiating table after refusing to respond to our latest offer,” the union said in a press release. “We have negotiated with good will despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that, appallingly, was worth less than what they had proposed before the strike began.”

SAG-AFTRA shows that companies do not care about preventing artificial intelligence from replacing actors, other than they refuse to raise pay to compensate for inflation and share the profits they generate from the work actors do.

According to SAG-AFTRA, for their part they have done everything possible to reach a fair deal, including a complete transformation of their initial proposal, which would make the annual cost per subscriber for the companies less than $0.57 USD: “they have rejected our proposals and have refused to counteroffer.

Series like The Last of Us and One Piece will be delayed due to the actors’ strike

SAG-AFTRA denounced greed of film and TV companies

The union denounced that instead, the companies would be employing “abusive tactics,” as it states that they had mentioned to the press a cost 60% higher than that proposed by SAG-AFTRA.

In addition, he points out that the companies say that they protect the “consent” of the actors regarding artificial intelligence, but they do not say that said consent the actor must give on his first day of work and that the replica would be used not only in 1 project. , but for entire cinematic universes.

“The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to use with the WGA (Writers Guild of America)—spewing false information in an attempt to mislead our members away from our solidarity and put pressure on our negotiators.” commented SAG-AFTRA. “But just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and won’t be fooled.”

Finally, SAG-AFTRA pointed out that these companies have caused a lot of damage not only to their members, but to the entire industry, and reiterates that the union has sacrificed too much to their “evasion” and “greed” and recalled that it is ready to negotiate whenever.

