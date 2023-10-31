The actors’ strike is lasting longer than expected: producers and union recognize that they are still far from reaching an agreement. And while the former continue to delay important premieres to 2024, leaving the final stretch of the year a wasteland, the latter impose restrictions on actors so that they do not even accidentally promote the industry. The last imposition: not dressing up for Halloween.

This year, SAG-AFTRA, the union that organized the strike, has asked actors not to dress up as well-known film and television characters for Halloween so as not to give free visibility to Hollywood productions, with whom they are negotiating. That is to say, the hundreds of Barbies and Wednesdays that we were going to see this year are off limits.

The alternative proposed by the union is to dress up as characters without a brand behind them: “costumes inspired by generic characters: ghost, zombie, spider, etc.” Is about a requirement that has not gone down well with the actorsneeding stronger attention than simply putting a sheet over them. Ryan Reynolds is among the most popular actors who have protested the decision.

For this reason, at one of the most popular parties of the year in Hollywood, the one given by the Casamigos tequila brand, we have witnessed a sample of this “new scab” that is becoming popular among celebrities who find themselves dragged into claims that benefit, above all, to the lower echelons of Hollywood guilds, especially in terms of fame and salaries. We already saw Drew Barrymore throw stones at his public image by announcing that he was skipping the writers’ strike so that his talk show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ could be aired again, and now we have a few celebrities wearing their best clothes on Halloween .

To the Casamigos party People as popular as Jessica Alba, Justin Bieber, Margot Robbie have attended, Tobey Maguire, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Edward Norton, Paris Hilton or Cindy Crawford. And doing just the opposite of what the union was asking for: Fox and Kelly were Beatrix Kiddo and Gogo Yubari from ‘Kill Bill’, while costumes inspired by movies like ‘Going Around’ or ‘Happy Gilmore’ were also seen.

Objective: little house

It is not the only way that actors have to attract the attention of the public and, therefore, promote their films at a time when they are prohibited from giving interviews and attending red carpets. But although they cannot give room to films that, in many cases, have been moved to 2024, they have to look after their future, because these pools do not pay for themselves, and they want to remain in the limelight of social networks so that the directors of casting calls to notify them for films that will possibly end up being released in 2025.

One of the most unique ways to attract attention, as the New York Post cleverly points out, is in sudden romances. For example, the Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’, played and directed by Bradley Cooper, will be released at the end of the year, possibly in the middle of the strike, and is a strong candidate for the Oscars. What to do to get people talking about it when Cooper can’t promote it? A timely romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Something similar has happened with Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’), divorced just a couple of weeks ago and who would like to have his name heard for the Emmy nominations: Lately he has been seen in the company of Rosalía. Sauces aside, it has always been one of the most common tactics in Hollywood: romances prepared or not, which come to light at the most opportune and convenient moment for their protagonists or for the films in which they star.

The actors are looking legal loopholes that allow them to remain in the public spotlight without breaking union rules. For example, in recent weeks we are seeing a considerable increase in photo shoots for brands that momentarily move away from the usual work of interpreters. But like this, they make us continue talking about them.

Header: Instagram by Megan Fox / Joe Piette on Flickr

In Xataka | The streaming business is broken: neither Netflix, nor Amazon, nor Hollywood find a solution to the historic debacle in profits

In Xataka | The best movies of 2023 so far and the most anticipated ones to come