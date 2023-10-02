Yes. I am concluded with no results the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA, the union representing US actors, and the main video game producers. The meetings were held last weekend and involved some of the major publishers operating in the United States of America, including Activision, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Take-Two, WB Games, but also some developers, such as Insomniac Games and Formosa Interactive.

Through a short statement released by the union, the actors’ association announces that the previous contract remains in force until a new agreement is found. However, having previously approved a strikeit appears more and more likely that SAG-AFTRA indicates a demonstration similar to the one involving screenwriters and authors towards the major film companies.

In a statement granted to the editorial staff of IGNHowever, a spokeswoman for the union stated that the negotiations will continue in the hope that the strike can be averted.

