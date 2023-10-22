After 100 days of strike against Hollywood studios, the actors union from the United States will enter into dialogue with film and television producers next Tuesday, October 24. They made this known through a publication on their official X account (formerly Twitter).

“As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm that company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official negotiations will resume on Tuesday, October 24,” the message reads.

It is important to remember that these negotiations were interrupted on October 11 when the studios alleged that the actors’ demands were too expensive.

SAG-AFTRA demands from the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) a regulated use of AI and greater residual rights, that is, extra bonuses every time one of its productions is broadcast again on a platform.

“In the coming days there will probably be a lot of interest and potentially noise around our talks. “Don’t believe anything you hear until it comes from us,” The Union also noted that it has declared the longest strike in its history.

He also assured his members that they are “focused, determined” and that “we will not falter.”

“One more day. One stronger day. As long as it is necessary,” says the message on the social network.

Precisely, The union’s chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, had indicated this Saturday to the EFE media that his interest was in “returning to the negotiating table.”“, after AMPTP abruptly abandoned the talks 10 days ago.

“No one can find an agreement without negotiating, the departure of AMPTP has been something very irresponsible,” he said.

On October 20, a group of Hollywood stars such as George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck, Emma Stone and Tyler Perry, among others, They proposed paying up to 150 million dollars in the next three years to SAG-AFTRA to end the strike they have had since July 14.

However, The proposal was rejected by the president of the union, Fran Drescher, considering that it is not compatible with the collective agreement that the union wants to achieve with the studies.

