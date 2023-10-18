An actor from the X-Men movies reveals that he did not know about the existence of the character he was supposed to play

Patrick Stewart has played Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men in various films, and many fans of Marvel They recognize the actor’s commitment to this saga. However, the reality is that Stewart did not know the popular team of mutants before he was offered the role of the Professor.

In his autobiography Making It So: A Memoir, the actor talks about his first meeting related to the X-Men film. Stewart remembers that after finishing his work on the film 1997 conspiracyan assistant gave him an envelope with the name of the production company Lauren Donner, who wanted to meet with him. When he went to his office, he saw that Donner had a portrait of Professor X drawn to look like Stewart. Although the production company had the intention of surprising him, what happened was that Stewart asked Donner who he was, since he did not know the character.

“This conversation made as much sense to me as the one I had with Steve Dontanville all those years ago, in which he asked me why Gene Roddenberry wanted to meet me. Charles Xavier? The X-Men? He didn’t have a damn idea what was going on.”

“Lauren patiently explained that ‘X-Men’ was going to be a big-budget movie based on a Marvel Comics superhero team. Charles Xavier was the creation of comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is a telepath and paraplegic who exists in a world where mutants represent the next phase of human evolution, but face discrimination and intolerance due to his superhuman powers. He oversees an academy called the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters and a strike force of fellow do-gooders called the X-Men. “He’s the guy who puts the X in X-Men.”

“My thoughts at that moment? No. No more fantasy. No more science fiction. No more telepaths. No more actors dressed in tight suits. I’m done with all that. Thanks for thinking of me, but… no, absolutely. No.”

Director Bryan Singer He was the one who finally convinced Stewart to accept the role. The next day, the actor called Donner and contracts were drawn up.