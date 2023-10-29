This morning the American media broke the news of Matthew Perry’s death. According to initial reconstructions, the Friends actor drowned and his body was found in the hot tub of his home. A friend of Perry’s spoke to TMZ and revealed some more details. The artist played pickleball yesterday morning, then went home and asked his assistant to run some errands and unfortunately he died when he was left alone.

Matthew Perry: TMZ reconstructions.

“We have received confirmation that it was a drowning death. The lifeless body was found in her jacuzzi. More details are emerging about the circumstances of Matthew Perry’s death. A person very close to the star told us that he died at his home after he had done some physical activity this morning. We’re told he returned home in the morning after playing pickleball for two hours and sent his assistant on an errand shortly after. This friend of his revealed to us that when the assistant returned, he discovered that the man was unresponsive and so he called the emergency services. It is unclear whether what Matthew was doing before his death played a role in his disappearance at this point: the investigation into his death is ongoing.”

Page Six also gave the same version: “We contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and they confirmed that first responders responded to a call for a cardiac arrest after the actor was found in his home in Los Angeles , where he apparently drowned. Sources within law enforcement confessed that the actor returned home the morning after a pickleball practice.”