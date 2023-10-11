Now, it seems that we are a few days away from Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King, the largest in the history of video games, becoming a reality. While attention is on the United Kingdom and what the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concludes, good news comes from Europe that appears to be the clear path that companies have been waiting for.

Related video: Microsoft paid $70,000 million for Activision Blizzard

Europe will no longer investigate Microsoft’s purchase of Activision

According to a Bloomberg report (via VGC), internal sources in the European Union indicated that the body in charge of reviewing the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft will not present any appeal or action since it has decided not to investigate further. the process. The above could be the perfect context for the United Kingdom and the CMA to do the same by approving the acquisition with the remedies that Microsoft put on the table, something that could happen next Friday, October 13, putting an end to one of the most important events in the history of gaming.

Xbox + Activision Blizzard King, getting closer

The European Union approved Microsoft’s remedies to buy Activision

The European Commission gave its approval to the purchase of Activision after considering positive the agreements signed between Microsoft and other companies to ensure that the Call of Duty company’s content was not exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. In recent weeks, the agency carried out a survey of companies related to the acquisition, or that could be impacted, to define some action in the final stage of the process, however it seems that everything ended favorably for Microsoft and Europe has no problem. with approval of the purchase.

This week, there is already talk about future plans and obviously the eyes are on Xbox Game Pass. In that sense, reports indicate that recent Activision Blizzard video games will not immediately arrive on the service, but the situation could be different for the rest of its catalog.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Microsoft defeats the FTC and Activision Blizzard will be yours

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News