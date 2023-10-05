As part of the agenda of the Call of Duty: Next event that is taking place, zombies were (obviously) part of the show and the gameplay of what will come with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was presented for the first time as a cooperative game mode.

Three players get together and do their best to survive against the undead as long as possible. The mode has been a staple of the series since Call of Duty: World at War, and while it was largely reserved for Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, it has consumed the entire franchise now as Modern Warfare debuts its first zombie experience. this year. However, it will be quite different from previous Zombie modes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Zombies will be an open world zombie experience with up to 24 players (divided into teams of 3 players). Players will be able to team up with other squads to conquer their no longer round-based mission. You’ll make your way through a narrative with NPCs along the way. In addition to zombies, you will also fight AI soldiers apart from Zakhaev’s group.

Although the character was believed to be dead, Treyarch noticed that there was water at the bottom of the missile silo he fell through and was able to escape and recover from his injuries. Zombies mode will also continue Aether’s story from recent games, so fans can expect it to be heavily interconnected with the Black Ops zombie franchise.

The experience will take place on the new Warzone map and will have areas that have different layers of danger. Despite the differences, you’ll still have signature zombie features like Pack-a-Punch, the mystery box, wall shopping, a new wonder weapon that can launch you into the sky to escape, and much more.