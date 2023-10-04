Activision Blizzard has released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer trailer ahead of the Call of Duty: Next event on October 5 where we will see more details.



The trailer shows some moments of multiplayer, as well as some brief glimpses of the 16 maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 that have been “modernized for extreme combat.”

Multiplayer will feature new modes, including a 3v3v3 mode called Cutthroat, and new battle maps alongside regular staples like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed.

You can see the trailer below:

The next Call of Duty: Next event is this October 5 and will showcase the game’s live multiplayer premiere, Activision stated, giving fans an idea of ​​what to expect during the open beta. The developer has said that the beta will include a selection of MW2 maps and some “new experiences in Ground War.”

On October 6, anyone who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation will have early access to the beta. Starting October 8, all PlayStation users will be able to try the beta, followed by pre-orders on all platforms on October 12. From October 14 to 16, anyone can participate in the open beta.