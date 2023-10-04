Activision Blizzard has released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer trailer ahead of the Call of Duty: Next event on October 5 where we will see more details.
The trailer shows some moments of multiplayer, as well as some brief glimpses of the 16 maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 that have been “modernized for extreme combat.”
Multiplayer will feature new modes, including a 3v3v3 mode called Cutthroat, and new battle maps alongside regular staples like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed.
You can see the trailer below:
The next Call of Duty: Next event is this October 5 and will showcase the game’s live multiplayer premiere, Activision stated, giving fans an idea of what to expect during the open beta. The developer has said that the beta will include a selection of MW2 maps and some “new experiences in Ground War.”
On October 6, anyone who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation will have early access to the beta. Starting October 8, all PlayStation users will be able to try the beta, followed by pre-orders on all platforms on October 12. From October 14 to 16, anyone can participate in the open beta.
