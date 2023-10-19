The new update for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 removes a requirement to play the PC version… but not in the way you imagine.

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is beginning to bear fruit. At the moment, the games from the company chaired by Bobby Kotick have not reached Game Pass, but they are landing on Steam, Valve’s platform.

Remember that, until a few months ago, games Activision Blizzard for PC they were only available on Battle Net, or, failing that, on the Epic Games Store.

History has changed with the releases of Call of Duty (various deliveries), Diablo IV or Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered on the Valve platform, something very celebrated by players.

This means that, in addition, These titles can now be played officially (with verification) on Steam Deck. Of course, Diablo 4 is receiving some criticism for the premiere of its season 2.

In the case of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, Activision also has eliminated an absurd requirement that the PC versions hadbut with some nuances to comment on.

Skate without Internet… but only on Steam Deck

When Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 was released for PC, players complained because it was mandatory to be connected to the Internet to play any of its modes.

This affected the Epic Games Store and Battle Net, the two PC platforms on which it was available. With its recent release on Steam, Activision decided to keep this requirement despite the criticism received.

It took them very little time to rectify… halfway. A new update for the title is now available on Steam, which does not offer great news if you play on a computer.

On the other hand, Steam Deck users You can now play Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 without being connected to the Internet. Why hasn’t it also been applied to Windows and Linux?

In addition, the virtual keyboard function and optimized controls are now available on Steam Deck, so hybrid users already have all the possible facilities.

That is a good question. However, Windows and Linux users have found a homemade solution to be able to play offline Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered.

Will the Tony Hawk franchise continue? While EA prepares a new Skate, Activision could resurrect the saga with Xbox. Last year, it was confirmed that the company had canceled two remasters of Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 is an excellent return of the Activision franchise to the present day. You can play this remastered compilation on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.