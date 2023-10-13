The most anticipated day arrived and a few hours ago the closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft became official after the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved the acquisition, accepting the remedies that the company Xbox put on the table, including the sale of the cloud gaming business to Ubisoft only in Great Britain. Activision Blizzard King is already from Microsoft and now its first-party structure has grown. How many studios and publishers does Xbox have? We tell you.

Get to know all the editors and studios that Microsoft has | Xbox

As part of the celebration of the closing of the purchase of Activision by Microsoft, the gaming celebrity on Twitter | x, @klobrille, created and shared an infographic with all the publishers and studios that are already owned by Xbox and that are developed within the Microsoft gaming ecosystem. Below and based on this information, we list the arsenal that Xbox has for this generation.

Publishers and studios already owned by Microsoft | Xbox

Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft’s gaming offering begins with the studios that it has founded and acquired over the years since the creation of Xbox. We know this publisher as Xbox Game Studios and it consists of the following video game development teams:

343 Industries

Compulsion Games

Double Fine

inXile

Mojang Studios

Ninja Theory

Obsidian Entertainment

Playground Games

Rare

The Coalition

The Initiative

Turn 10

Undead Labs

World’s Edge

Xbox Game Studios Publishing – editor de terceros e indie

Xbox Advanced Technology Group – responsables de tecnología de la plataforma de gaming

Xbox Game Studios: the beginning of it all

Bethesda Softworks

Then, we have its 2020 acquisition, Bethesda, which closed at the time for $7 million and which has historical and successful franchises such as DOOM, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and the nascent Starfield. In this case, the second pillar of Xbox has the following equipment:

Bethesda Game Studios Rockville

Bethesda Game Studios Dallas

Bethesda Game Studios Austin

Bethesda Game Studios Montrea

id Software

Tango Gameworks

Machine Games

Arkane Austin

Arkane Lyon

Zenimax Online

Roundhouse Studios

Alpha Dog

Xbox + Bethesda: the family grows

Activision

Now, let’s move on to the brand new acquisitions and the third pillar is Activision, owners of Call of Duty, guardians of some of the most important 3D platforms and owners of a strong mobile development and publishing arm. In the case of the North American publisher, the studios and teams it has and that are already property of Microsoft | Xbox are:

Treyarch

Infinity Ward

Sledgehammer Games

High Moon Studios

Toys for Bob

Beenox

Digital Legends Entertainment

Raven

Demonware

Activision Shanghai Studio

Solid State Studios

Major League Gaming – esports

Activision Capture Studio – desarrollo y tecnología

Activision Blizzard Media – publicidad y entretenimiento

Activision Research – investigación

Activision: responsible for Call of Duty and guardians of great franchises

Blizzard Entertainment

The fourth pillar on which the Microsoft and Xbox gaming ecosystem now rests is Blizzard, an icon of PC gaming and responsible for franchises that have made history on this platform for decades. Although in recent years bad decisions and the labor crisis have taken their toll, it is expected that the acquisition will change reality and Blizzard can return to the top thanks to these teams:

Blizzard Albany Blizzard Austin Blizzard Boston Blizzard Cork Blizzard Irvine Blizzard Seoul Blizzard Shanghai Blizzard Sidney Blizzard Taipei

Blizzard Entertainment: in search of redemption

King

Finally, and believe it or not, King is the fifth pillar of Microsoft and Xbox but perhaps it is the most important since the company enjoys impressive success in the mobile gaming sector and for years has contributed more than half of annual income for Activision. At the same time, King was a priority target for Microsoft because with the acquisition of this company it immediately gains presence in the mobile video game business with a view to building its own platform that competes with the App Store and Play Store.

King Barcelona King Stockholm King London King Berlin King Malmo King Malta King Dublin King San Francisco King Chicago King Los Angeles King New York

King: the jewel in the crown

In this way, the first-party structure of Microsoft | Xbox is made up of 5 main publishers; 6 teams including publishing, media, esports, development, research and technology and finally 57 development studios.

