Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard was completed a few days ago and the celebration also includes perspectives for the future. It is thought that the new era of the company under the command of the Xbox company is promising and this could not only result in the continuity of its successful franchises, but in the return of some IPs or titles that are still in its catalog but in a way of remakes.

Activision opens the door to new remakes

During an interview with CNBC (via Pure Xbox), the controversial CEO of Activision Blizzard King, Bobby Kotick, referred to the future possibilities that the company has now that it is owned by Microsoft. According to the manager, something that could gain strength are the remakes since he assures that with the acquisition practically any delivery of an IP that is in the hands of the company can be taken to bring it back in this way: “I think that one of the “The benefits of this combination are that we can take games that have been in the library for the last 30 years and bring them back as remakes.”

Without a doubt, the statement is exciting because in recent years Activision Blizzard’s work on remakes has been very good. An example of this is the treatment they gave to the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy and the success was such that it resulted in a fourth installment. Likewise, they brought back the first 3 Spyro classics with remakes that were well received. At the same time, and with everything against it, Activision approved the return of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater with the remake of its first 2 titles.

As part of the closing of the acquisition, other topics have also been discussed, such as when Activision Blizzard video games will reach Xbox Game Pass. In that case, the company made it clear that this will not happen with recent titles but in the case of those that have already completed their commercial cycle it is a fact that they will arrive as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the comeback hype was ignited in this context as information was leaked about a meeting held by Bobby Kotick with the workers of Activision Blizzard King where he hinted at the return of Guitar Hero, so it will not be strange to see that the once great IP are back.

