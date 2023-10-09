Those from Call of Duty speak out about the inclusion of their games in the famous subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass will start receiving Activision Blizzard games in 2024

Everything indicates that the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is about to be closed, so those from Redmond would have free rein to begin to dominate the company after Call of Duty and numerous popular sagas on consoles, PCs and mobile phones. One of the doubts present today is the inclusion of the titles that would now be part of Xbox Game Studios in Game Passfor which there are now more details.

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that it could start bringing its games to Xbox Game Pass starting next year And, almost two years after the deal was first announced, Microsoft announced that it plans to “offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog.” ”, although this will not happen immediately.

“As we continue to work towards regulatory approval of the agreement with Microsoft, we have received some questions about whether our upcoming and recently released games will be available through Game Pass,” explains Activision Blizzard itself, reports VGC. In this way, they anticipate that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV will not be included in Game Pass this year.

Thus, We will have to wait until 2024 To start, see how the Game Pass catalog is increased with Activision Blizzard games.

Activision Blizzard, about to be part of Xbox

After the CMA preliminarily approved the purchase of Activision Blizzard, we only have to wait a few more days, as sources close to Microsoft have informed The Verge that the end of the procedure is imminent, since The purchase would close on October 13That is, this very Friday. The famous movement valued at 67 million dollars It will be closed and the video game industry will change forever.

