Today, Activision Blizzard’s move to Xbox has been confirmed and made official. After a very long journey that began two and a half years ago, Phil Spencer, on the official Microsoft websiteconfirmed the effective passage of the company that created Diablo IV in the studios of the Redmond house.

“We love games. We play, we make games, and we know firsthand how much gaming means to all of us as individuals and collectively, as a communityto. And today we officially welcome Activision Blizzard and its teams to Xbox. They are the publishers of some of the most played and loved franchises in the history of video games on consoles, PC and mobile devices. From Pitfall to Call of Duty, from World of Warcraft to Overwatch, from Candy Crush Saga to Farm Heroes Saga, their studios have pushed the boundaries of gaming for gamers everywhere,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox Game Studios.