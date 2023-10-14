It’s now official: Activision Blizzard King becomes part of Microsoft. A million-dollar acquisition after a very long and complicated process that results in brutal added value for Xbox with immediate effect and, in the short and medium term, for a Game Pass subscription that today is already much better than yesterday. And tomorrow it will be even more so.

The purchase was completed after a process that lasted a year and ten months, and was announced with six words: “I’s a Good Day to Play.” It’s a good day to play. Something that is emphasized in the trailer in which Xbox welcomes you to an amazing catalog of games that ranges from Pitfall to Call of Duty, through World of Warcraft, Candy Crush Saga and Crash Bandicoot. In addition, of course, to all the teams behind them.

What will happen from now? Let’s go in parts: beyond Xbox, PlayStation is guaranteed 10 years of Call of Duty, and Activision Blizzard games will begin publishing on GeForce Now or Nintendo Switch. For its part, Ubisoft will be the key to carrying the newly acquired key sagas through its Ubisoft+ service. Good news for all players reaffirmed by agreements prior to the acquisition.

That said, the plan of Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, is not to monopolize the legacy of Activision Blizzard, but to expand it and, with it, the Xbox brand itself. Both on consoles and PCs, and of course the cloud or mobile devices that account for half of the company’s revenue. Call of Duty. And that, on the other hand, implies strengthening and revitalizing many dormant licenses or taking them where they have never been.

Together, we’ll create new worlds and stories, bring your favorite games to more places so more players can join, and engage and delight players in new and innovative ways in the places they love to play, including mobile and the cloud. Through streaming and beyond.

Now, the big winners are undoubtedly the subscribers of Game Pass, the Xbox gaming service: progressively, Activision and Blizzard games will arrive in their catalog or receive exclusive advantages in the case of free proposals. Some will do it sooner and others over time: to Diablo IV and the imminent new Call of Duty He still has many months left. Something similar happened with Bethesda and its staggered arrival to Game Pass.

In any case, The image that is projected for the future of Xbox is impressive: Blizzard, Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software or Toys for Bob are added to the studios already owned. And speaking of “Roberts”, the always controversial Bobby Kotick will remain at the head of Activision Blizzard until the end of 2023.

Activision Blizzard and Microsoft agreed to close the deal by October 18. The fact that it happened on the eve of the Christmas period (with its Black Friday) will be an interesting mirror in which to see the first results of this million-dollar investment for Xbox. In any case, Microsoft’s video game division has never been stronger. Now it’s your turn make games worthy of the circumstances.

