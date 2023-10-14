After more than a year of news, statements and lawsuits, Activision Blizzard King is finally part of Microsoft and Xbox. Its value of $6,900 million makes it the largest purchase in the world of video games.

An event like this is historic for the industry and will inevitably have an impact in several ways. Some have to do with the way Microsoft handles the gaming business and others will bring benefits to its players.

But what are all these changes? We decided to review 5 of them so you can see how the landscape will change for Xbox now that it can boast of being the new home of Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Warcraft.

More exclusives for Xbox and more money from multiplatform releases

Let’s start with the most obvious: the purchase of Activision Blizzard will greatly increase the number of franchises that Xbox has access to. From today, Microsoft can proudly say that it has gaming icons like Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot; which owns emblematic franchises such as Warcraft and Starcraft, in addition to taking profits generated by Call of Duty and Candy Crush.

As if that were not enough, the acquisition allows Xbox to have a much greater development force. Activision Blizzard King owns studios such as Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Radical Entertainment, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Toys for Bob and Demonware. All this without counting the internal studios of Blizzard Entertainment and King, which translates into more video games that will nourish the Xbox ecosystem catalog with new proposals, premieres of recognized franchises or the return of icons that had been forgotten.

Of course, this will bring something fans love: exclusives. We know that it is a fact that Call of Duty will remain multiplatform for at least 10 years. Multiplayer and as-a-service franchises (e.g. Overwatch or Diablo) are also very likely to remain cross-platform releases because they benefit from reaching as many users as possible.

But… what about everything else? It’s hard to know. Although Microsoft has not come out to say that the next installment of Crash Bandicoot or Hexen will be exclusive, it seems difficult for it to have spent $6,900 MMDD to continue launching all Activision Blizzard King games on competing platforms no matter how much Phil Spencer wants to calm down to Nintendo and PlayStation fans. If we review what happened with Bethesda, we can see that multiplayer proposals and re-releases remain multiplatform, but large productions became exclusive. Surely something very similar will happen with the Activision Blizzard King franchises.

Of course, the reality is that games that remain multiplatform will represent a huge benefit for Xbox. Let’s remember that Call of Duty is one of the best-selling games on PlayStation year after year. Between the number of copies sold and the money generated from microtransactions, Call of Duty has a gold mine in the Sony community. So, it’s a win-win for Xbox.

Activision Blizzard is synonymous with money for Xbox

Lots of games for Xbox Game Pass and more backward compatible

Xbox Game Pass is a service that brings several benefits to consumers, but maintaining it is a real challenge. After all, Microsoft has to ensure that its catalog has an interesting rotation of titles to keep users hooked and encouraged to pay for their subscription month after month.

To achieve this, Microsoft has to pull games from its internal studios and also strike deals with third parties to convince them to bring their games to the service, which involves paying a lot of money and taking over several contracts. Thus, the purchase of Activision Blizzard solves a huge problem, since it guarantees that games from one of the most important distributors arrive sooner or later on Xbox Game Pass.

Although Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, assured that they are already working on bringing Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass, it is unknown when it will happen. It’s expected to be several months before we see the plan in action, and there likely won’t be any new releases right away. It is a matter of time before the Game Pass catalog grows considerably thanks to Activision Blizzard King.

Now, the agreement will not only have benefits for Xbox Game Pass, backward compatibility will also benefit. One of the reasons why Xbox stopped expanding the catalog of Xbox and Xbox 360 titles that work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S were licensing issues. Thus, the acquisition could revive this program so that much of Activision Blizzard’s catalog on Xbox and Xbox 360 reaches the backward compatibility program.

The Xbox Game Pass catalog will grow with Activision Blizzard

Xbox will finally be able to expand on iPhone and Android

It is no secret that Xbox sees its future outside the console market. We don’t want to say that I’m going to abandon it or that Series X|S are the last step in dedicated gaming for the hardware; However, it is clear that their strategy is different. For years, Microsoft has understood that its future lies in expanding by selling its games, franchises and experiences to as many users as possible.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard King will allow you to complete this puzzle and accelerate your plans. The most obvious way to do this will be with a strengthened Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming. By having major franchises like Call of Duty in the cloud, there is a lot of potential to increase the number of people who enjoy Xbox without a branded console.

On the other hand, with this purchase Microsoft will finally have a mobile gaming giant: King. With the company of Candy Crush, Xbox can bring its franchises to mobile games with the help of one of the experts in the field. Taking into account the enormous amounts of money generated by mobile phones, we are sure that it will become one of Microsoft’s priorities.

Xbox found the missing piece to its puzzle

Goodbye, Bobby Kotick

For years, Activision Blizzard King was a company that was involved in a toxic work culture where there was workplace and sexual exploitation and harassment. One of the main people responsible for cultivating and maintaining this environment was Bobby Kotick, who for 30 years has served as CEO and one of the main shareholders of Activision.

Starting today, many can celebrate that, after Xbox’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick will definitively say goodbye to the company. It won’t be immediately (we’ll have to wait until this year ends), but the days of the controversial executive at the head of Activision Blizzard are numbered.

It is worth mentioning that Kotick will not leave Activision Blizzard empty-handed. In fact, many consider that they are saving him with a golden parachute because he will receive at least $15 billion and will withdraw from the public eye to get rid of the controversy.

Bobby Kotick will leave with his golden parachute

Activision Blizzard workers can now unionize

Another important point is that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King is an opportunity for employees to improve their working conditions. While it is impossible to know how they will fare working for Xbox, there are already reasons to feel optimistic.

What happens is that, being part of Microsoft, Activision Blizzard King employees have the opportunity to unionize and, with that strength, demand their labor rights. This is because, for months now, Microsoft has been open to supporting the formation of unions and even signed an agreement to respect the right of employees to organize in this way.

Due to the above, the deal for Activision Blizzard King to be absorbed by Microsoft was supported by different organizations that look after the good of workers in the United States.

Microsoft must improve working conditions at Activision Blizzard

As you can see, Xbox’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King will impact the gaming industry in several ways. Some of them will affect the players; others, to workers and some, to executives. What is a fact is that it is the beginning of a new era in the world of video games.

Follow this link to see all of our coverage of the Activision Blizzard purchase.

