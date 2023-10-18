In January 2022, the bombshell arrived: Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard. In reality, this mega financial operation encountered many obstacles, but after almost two years the regulators gave the go-ahead and the acquisition has been approved. Xbox Game Pass subscribers were promised very happy after the news, but they will have to be patient.

After the acquisition, the integration remains. The head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, participated in a podcast to explain details about what this means for the future of Xbox. It is there where he highlighted that the process has been so long that it has prevented work on the integration of the catalog of both companies.

“The regulatory process took so long… that we weren’t able to go in and work with Activision Blizzard on that catalog work. Now that the deal is closed, we are starting that work, but there is work ahead.

‘Call of Duty’ won’t arrive until 2024. Spencer also clarified doubts about the arrival of Activision Blizzard titles to the Game Pass catalog. Although he would like them to arrive sooner, he seemed to make it clear that we can start seeing games like those in the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise in 2024, but probably not before that.

I think Activision’s Twitter posted something that I was talking about 2024, and I think that is correct. “I would love for there to be some kind of secret celebration in the next couple of weeks, but there won’t be.”

Excited for the future. Not being able to offer those games sooner “is a downer, really, but I’m excited for the future. And I want to be frank with people and tell them that this is the situation we’re in.” Spencer’s insistence contrasts with the fact that the Christmas season is approaching and being able to access these types of games would undoubtedly be a good argument to boost console sales and Game Pass subscriptions at the same time.

Let’s not forget the other legends. Activision Blizzar’s catalog is beastly and includes legendary franchises such as ‘Call of Duty’, ‘World of Warcraft’, ‘Diablo’, ‘Candy Crush’ and ‘Overwatch’, but Spencer reminded us that there are other legendary titles. In fact, he would mention old conversational adventures like Infocom’s ‘Zork’, or Sierra games like the legendary ‘King’s Quest’ conversational adventure series.

Microsoft wants to conquer our smartphones. In addition to these statements, this manager also pointed out something interesting about his presence on mobile phones. “We have to be relevant on mobile, there is no way to draw the future without being on the platform on which the majority of the planet plays.” That is precisely what Activision Blizzard will contribute with one of its most striking legs: King.

‘Candy Crush’ and ‘Call of Duty’ on mobile. Activision Blizzard has a mobile catalog that includes these games or ‘Diablo Immortal’, so that is a great way to start that new stage. Even so, he clarifies, “this does not mean that I want to convert all our franchises into mobile franchises, and it does not mean that everything is going to be free-to-play.” Spencer already spoke of his intentions to create a unified Xbox store that is also available on mobile phones, so that section will also be especially reinforced soon.

Imagen | Xbox

