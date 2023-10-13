It is a fact that Activision Blizzard games will come to Xbox Game Pass. The big surprise is that it will not be the only service that will benefit from the purchase of Microsoft and Xbox. Through a statement, it was confirmed that the studio’s most notable titles are also on their way to Ubisoft+.

In case you know, Ubisoft was key for Microsoft to complete the purchase of Activision Blizzard, since the technology giant sold it the cloud gaming rights to the developer’s titles. With this, he convinced the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to give the deal the green light.

Now, Ubisoft explained how the acquisition will benefit its players and enhance the Ubisoft+ catalog for the next 15 years, the period in which the agreement will be in force.

Which Activision Blizzard games are coming to Ubisoft+?

According to a statement, all current Activision Blizzard games can be enjoyed through Ubisoft+. That’s not all, since all the titles that the studio releases over the next 15 years will also be available on the service.

Ubisoft explained that Call of Duty is part of the agreement and that the titles will include all their DLC, expansions and their various add-ons. That said, Activision Blizzard’s most important franchises can be enjoyed on the French studio’s platform.

“In the European Economic Area, the European Commission required Microsoft to allow cloud streaming services to let anyone who owns the games in that territory play Activision Blizzard titles via streaming for free,” Ubisoft explained. .

The company’s plans are to offer the games through Ubisoft+ and then be able to license them to all interested parties in the European territory. On the other hand, Ubisoft assured that it will soon begin the necessary processes to make it a reality, so the games will still take time to reach its service.

Ubisoft will benefit from the purchase of Activision Blizzard

