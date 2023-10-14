Miles Morales came within a hair’s breadth of not returning to theaters with his second adventure in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiered on June 2

Spider-Man has arrived in the world of animation in a glorious way. It is not the first time that Spider-Man has been animated, but it is on the big screen with overwhelming success. The films linked to the Spider-Verse have made the public aware of some of the most curious versions of Spider-Manthe main protagonist being the version played by the young Miles Morales. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It has been the sequel that has given fans so much to talk about and now we know that the ending was going to be very different.

Miles Morales can rest easy by the skin of his teeth

The co-director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Justin K. Thompsonand the producer Christopher Miller, recently revealed that the ending of the hit animated sequel was changed during the final weeks of production to make a more hopeful conclusion to the story. In an interview, Thompson was asked if he was concerned about the original ending of Across the Spider-Verse, in which he was not seen. Gwen Stacy gathering a team of Spider-Man to find Miles Morales.

His response has been a complete surprise since the inclusion of that scene could have been a hard blow for the film’s release. The scenes were included up to six weeks before its release and almost caused the film not to be seen in theaters. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a huge box office success for Sony Pictureswhich had a worldwide box office gross of about $690 million.

The third part of the trilogy is currently in development, Beyond the Spider-Versewhich promises to be the final touch to a story that began in 2018. This long-awaited third part was originally scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024, but Sony decided to remove it from the release calendar of 2024 as a result of the writers’ strikes that affected Hollywood.

