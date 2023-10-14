Find out how they changed the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in less than six weeks

Come on, raise your hand if you left the theater thinking that the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was the perfect climax. But can you imagine if that exciting ending had been completely different? Well hold on, curves are coming. It has been revealed that the ending of the film was changed just six weeks before its release..

The ending that could have been and was not

It turns out that Gwen Stacy wasn’t going to get the team together to find Miles Morales in the original outcome. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, co-director Justin K. Thompson and producer Christopher Miller confessed that they were really worried about how the ending they initially had in mind was going to work out.

Justin K. Thompson made it clear: “I was really worried until, about six weeks before we finished the movie, we changed it. The movie was a bit of a letdown at the end.. We had a screening and luckily we were able to strategize to bring all these characters together and bring back Spot, who wasn’t coming back, and show Rio and Jeff, and tag all the characters.”

Film Lessons: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Christopher Miller put the icing on the cake by comparing it to another gem of cinema. Do you remember The Empire Strikes Back from Star Wars? Well, he explained it himself: “We learned the same lesson that The Empire Strikes Back learned. That movie used to end after he discovers the big twist and Han Solo is captured. The public really needs that moment of hope. Help on the way. They will find a solution. If we were smarter, we would have learned it sooner.”

In the end, they did well to give that twist to the plot, TRUE? That scene with Gwen Stacy and the formation of the team left us all with a feeling of hope and excitement. Come on, that was a full-blown emotional punch at the end of the movie!

Spider-man Beyond the Spider-verse and the possible delay

If you are one of those who is already counting the days for the third installment of this spider saga, I understand you. But what if I told you that there are rumors that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse might not arrive next year as expected? Before your heart sinks, let’s review a little what the franchise has given us so far.

The plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was quite an emotional roller coaster. Not only did we have Miles Morales as our main arachnid, but we encountered a multiverse full of spiders of all sizes and colors. From a more mature Peter Parker to a Gwen Stacy who has found her place as Spider-Woman, this film was a festival of new and old familiar faces. The touch of magic came from the inclusion of such diverse characters as Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham, who appear at the end of the second part and who brought humor and depth to the first of this trilogy.

But the most shocking thing was that ending that had more twists than a roller coaster. Gwen, contravening the original script, forms a team to rescue him from his alternate dimension.. All this deployment left us with our hearts in our fists and with the feeling that the best is yet to come.

Now, if the third installment doesn’t arrive next year, what will we do with our geek lives? I’ll probably rewatch the first two parts about 100 times, but that doesn’t mean the wait is going to be hard. We must remember that cinema is a complicated process and that If the creators need more time to offer us a film that is up to par, the delay is welcome.. But, let’s keep our fingers crossed that it doesn’t have to come to that, okay?