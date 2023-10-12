The Inter defender is considered a new Chiellini by the coach “I like to talk and set an example. With Malta you need more attention than with England”

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

12 October – Florence

“Yes, I can be a leader. Being a bit old, but only in terms of age, I try to set an example on and off the pitch. With my desire to do, to question myself. I like to talk, give directions at the right time and in the right way, but sometimes facts are better.” Of the “old men” only he remains, Francesco Acerbi, thirty-five years old. They’ve given him up for scrap several times but he’s still here and Spalletti considers him a fixed point, almost a new Chiellini due to the serene determination with which he faces all situations, whether he plays or is on the bench.

WHAT SPALLETTI ASKS

—

The first Italian call-up dates back to 2012, with Prandelli, and it was for a friendly match with England. The debut in 2014 with Conte. Since then, 31 games and one goal. Spalletti not only followed him but also called him in August: “He was very kind. I got hurt, I missed friendlies, we decided it was best to get back on track in September, I needed the break.” Now here with enthusiasm. “It’s always been there. Maybe there was a lack of light-heartedness, we were a little tense. We had it at the European Championship, where we won as a working team in which everyone fought.”

new rules

—

New national team with new rules: “Spalletti asks for love for the shirt, exemplary behavior, and a winning mentality, whereby you always go into the game, with courage, determination. The players are there, even the young people who have to put their ‘badness’ into play. And by behavior we mean how to act to achieve certain objectives with the team, here you don’t play tennis alone.” However, Acerbi avoids any reference to the latest stories on betting: “They have nothing to do with it and I don’t have the tools to judge.”

NATIONAL AND DOLORINI

—

There is also news on the accident management front. “It’s normal that clubs don’t want us to get hurt, but the national team must be a dream, not something more. Everyone would like to play here, so a little pain has to be tolerated. Then, if you are afraid of getting hurt, it is better not to be called up, because you will really get hurt. But no reference to the past. If we lost the World Cup against Macedonia it didn’t happen because someone was missing, but because we weren’t mentally ready.”

MALTA AND ENGLAND

—

Wisely, Acerbi invites us to think about Malta before the English: “Malta wants to play football, the 2-0 against them wasn’t great, with Macedonia having less quality we went out of the World Cup. So more attention than you would have with England, so that certain things don’t happen again. Then we will have the English always looking for revenge after the final won at their Wembley. But we are ready.” Playing at Spalletti? “His Napoli were strong, they played two touches, everyone moved, there was great dribbling. We have been working for a few days, but he is trying to convey his ideas of football with identity and personality.”

October 12 – 2.44pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED