Iran condemns hospital bombing in Gaza which killed 500 people. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta strongly condemns the terrible crime by the Israeli Zionist regime, namely the attack on the Al-Mu’amdani hospital in Gaza. The incident resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of helpless and injured patients and victims.

“This act constitutes a brutal war crime and genocide. The Zionist regime, with its continued crimes against the Palestinian people, has once again demonstrated its brutality to the whole world,” said a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta.

Israel through its heinous actions proves that it does not comply with the principles and rules of international law during war.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta, representing the government and nation of Iran, expresses its deepest sympathy to the Palestinian people, especially to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

There is no doubt that the blood of the martyrs who were oppressed as a result of this incident will increase the determination of the resistant and mujahid Palestinian people to defend the independence of their homeland from the presence of colonialists.

“Based on this, the international community and institutions, especially the UN and its Security Council, are expected to fulfill their international responsibilities and immediately investigate the various dimensions of this war crime and bring to justice the Zionist criminals,” said the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors over the deadly attack on the Arab al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Amirabdollahian’s remarks came in a statement on Wednesday amid an emergency OIC meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The foreign minister called for an immediate and comprehensive embargo on Israel by Islamic countries, including oil sanctions, in addition to expelling the Israeli ambassador if ties with the Zionist regime are established,” the ministry said.

Amirabdollahian also called for the formation of a team of Islamic lawyers to document potential war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.