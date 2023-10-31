Suara.com – Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) politician Masinton Pasaribu responded to the heated relationship between President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri.

He said that Megawati has always loved Jokowi to this day. Masinton initially spoke about the three-term issue raised by previous PDIP cadres.

He emphasized that the issue of three terms was raised not because of hurt feelings, but PDIP only wanted to uphold the constitution.

“Nothing (hurt), we are not familiar with the word melow-melow in that struggle. So we don’t know the term melow, whoever is nominated, what we are concerned about is how the constitution must be upheld because that is the mandate and mandate of reform,” said Masinton Pasaribu quoted via the Total Politik YouTube channel.

He admitted that he could understand the attitude taken by the Chair of the PDIP DPP, Puan Maharani, in denying the three-term issue. According to him, that was the attitude of a statesman.

“Yes, I can understand what Mbak Puan said, she has to calm (the supporters), that is the attitude of a statesman,” he said.

Apart from that, he also stated that the attitude taken by Puan Maharani was appropriate to calm the current political situation. Remembering that currently, the public always confronts Jokowi with Megawati.

“This situation is vulnerable and it’s getting hotter, people now seem to be pitting Pak Jokowi against Teuku Umar’s family, there’s nothing like that,” he said.

Masinton said that the PDIP Chairman still loves Jokowi to this day. The PDIP cadre then questioned whether Jokowi had the same attitude as Megawati.

“Mrs. Mega always loves and cares for Mr. Jokowi, does Mr. Jokowi love Ms. Mega, does he still love her? I hope he still loves her, is independent!” he said.

