Attack Sound – The trial involving the Commissioner of PT Electronic Technology Indoplas, Lee Soo Hyun, who is a South Korean citizen as a defendant, was again held by the Tangerang District Court (PN).

Lee Soo Hyun was charged after allegedly embezzling money from the Plastic Injection printing company located in Tangerang City.

At the trial which took place in Room 1 of the Tangerang District Court, the agenda was to submit a note of objection or exception to the indictment presented by the Public Prosecutor (JPU).

Lee Soo Hyun’s legal team, Alfonso Atukota, said that this exception was made because his party considered that the charges presented by the prosecutor were unfair.

“It is true that the process in court must be examined, but the defendant has the right to raise objections to this legal process, because our client asked the judge to decide that this case is civil, not criminal,” said Alfonso Atukota at the Tangerang District Court, Monday (9/10/2023 ).

“This issue was just a dispute between shareholders, but because the two of them were no longer talking to each other, it then spread to other things, until criminal loopholes were sought,” he continued.

Alfonso also explained that there were a number of objection points submitted in the trial.

Starting from the BAP file which was not received by his party, to the indictment which was deemed given by the prosecutor to his client for a long time.

“Firstly, until today we have not received the BAP even though Article 143 paragraph 4 is clear, when the case is submitted to court the legal representative must have received the BAP and we have asked for it repeatedly, but have not received it, then there is the matter of the indictment “which we had requested 1-2 weeks before, but only delivered it after that (the prosecutor read out the indictment),” explained Alfonso.

Lee Soo Hyun’s legal team after undergoing an exception trial regarding the case of embezzlement of company money with the defendant being a South Korean foreigner who is the Commissioner of a Printing Company at the Tangerang District Court, Monday (9/10). (source: Suara Serang/Wawan Kurniawan)

Apart from that, the trial which was held online for the defendant Lee Soo Hyun was also considered to be full of irregularities.

According to him, his client should have been presented in person at the trial and not via Zoom. This is because the problem of using a foreign language as Indonesian makes it difficult for the client to take part in the trial examination.¶

“This defendant is a foreigner and we ask that he must be present, so the trial must be offline, not online or online, because the defendant’s actual trial must be in the courtroom,” he said.

“Apart from clashing with foreign languages, the offline trial affects the examination of both gestures and facial expressions,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo Hyun’s other attorney, Anas Nazarudin, added that the nominal amount of money in the case was different between what the prosecutor submitted and his party’s audit calculations.

Then the type of transaction presented by the prosecutor in the indictment is also considered to raise big questions. Because according to him, his client received a nominal amount of Rp. 20 physically (cash).

“In the indictment, the nominal amount of money our client received in cash was 20 rupiah, whereas today there is no longer that amount of money,” he continued.

“Apart from that, the prosecutor stated that the money our client received amounted to Rp. 26 billion, even though the results of the audit we carried out were only Rp. 16 billion. This is what we consider the prosecutor’s indictment to be inaccurate,” said Anas.

For your information, a follow-up trial on this case is planned to be held again on Monday (16/10/2023) next week.

“The follow-up hearing on this case will be held next week with Agenx’s response or answer to the exception we submitted today,” concluded Anas.