Suara.com – Dhena Devanka was recently rumored to be stealing someone’s husband or what is usually called a perpetrator. This irresponsible issue made him widely criticized by netizens.

Jonathan Frizzy’s ex-wife doesn’t want to worry about the insults that come. Because he was well aware that it was just a rumor that he didn’t do anything about.

“Actually, I’m just indifferent, because I don’t play on platforms that go viral,” said Dhena Devanka when met in the Tanah Abang area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (5/10/2023).

Even though the rumors had reached her family’s ears, the mother of three admitted that she was relaxed. He said, his mother knew exactly what he did every day.

But Dhena was a little disturbed when the insults reached her Instagram account. In fact, it’s not uncommon for his Instagram DMs to be filled with baseless accusations.

“I’m not worried, because my mother knows where I work and how, so that’s not what I’m worried about,” said Dhena Devanka.

“But now many people believe the news, so they think I’m a third party, all kinds of things. So many people send DMs to me,” he continued.

Even so, the 39 year old woman is determined to remain focused on working to support her three children. She will try as hard as possible to fulfill her role as a single mother.

For information, Dhena Devanka divorced from Jonathan Frizzy in 2022. Their marriage ended after 10 years. After the divorce, Dhena won custody of her children and now she takes care of her three children alone.

