Everything related to Amanda Manopo never seems to escape the public spotlight. For example, the tattoo on his wrist suddenly became a topic of conversation because it was thought to have something to do with the figure of Arya Saloka.

As is known, some time ago there were rumors about the closeness of Amanda Manopo and Arya Saloka after they both played in the same soap opera.

The tattoo with the number 27 on Amanda Manopo’s hand is also said to be related to Arya Saloka. Because, the actor is known to have been born on that date.

Regarding this, Amanda recently finally opened her voice. Apparently, the number 27 tattooed on his body does not indicate Arya’s birthday but rather the birthday of his father and mother.

“My father and mother’s birthday is the 27th,” he said, quoted from YouTube Tuah Kreasi.

“There is a tattoo of a butterfly bird. I mostly have tattoos of the mother and father. For example, here (the back) of the mother’s butterfly. At first I wanted to write it at the beginning when he left, but at that time the tattoo artist was very sad, could it be his birthday or not,” he continued.

He also said that the decision to get a tattoo was absolutely not prohibited by anyone. What’s more, every tattoo he makes contains meaning and is not just a style.

“Come on, it’s fine. First of all, I’m a female public figure who got a tattoo, but I thought why, but I gave an explanation. Because I’m in this world (entertainment) and I like art, so my body is my art and I don’t have any strange tattoos. “Weird means everything,” said Amanda Manopo.

Suddenly, this confession seemed to be a firm rebuttal to a number of netizens who previously accused the tattoo of being related to the figure of Arya Saloka.

