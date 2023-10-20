A European Commission report says that adequate checks were not carried out in the citizenship by investment programs of 5 Caribbean countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Dominica). Through these programs you can obtain citizenship and a passport of a particular country by investing a certain amount of money in it. Under previous agreements, passport holders from those five countries can travel to the European Union for a certain period without having to apply for a visa.

According to the report, the applicant selection process is not particularly rigorous. Among other things, for the European Commission the very few refusals to requests, between 3 and 6 percent, and the relatively low cost are problematic: citizenship can be obtained with an investment of around 95 thousand euros, among the lowest figures in the world (generally they are more than double, and in Cyprus they are 2 million). Furthermore, checks on the documents of the applicants’ countries of origin are not carried out in a systematic manner, require rapid turnaround times and in some cases are contracted out to private agencies. Visiting the country for which citizenship is sought is not required either before or after obtaining it, and applicants are also given the option to change their name afterwards.

The passports issued so far through the citizenship by investment programs of these five countries are approximately 88 thousand. Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis have released by far the most, with over 30,000 each. The report specifies that passports have also been granted to people originating from countries such as China, Russia, Syria, Libya, Iraq, although since March 2022 Russian and Belarusian citizens can no longer access the program. If the indicated critical issues are not resolved, the European Union could decide to cancel the agreements for visa-free access.

– Read also: Turkey is selling citizenship to many Russians