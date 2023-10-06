Many US newspapers write that federal prosecutors who are working on the case of confidential documents found in former American President Donald Trump’s villa at Mar-a-Lago have questioned an Australian businessman, Anthony Pratt, with whom Trump allegedly shared Inside information about the country’s nuclear submarine arsenal during a night out with friends.

Pratt, a billionaire who runs one of the world’s largest cardboard companies and is a member of the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago golf club, then allegedly shared the confidential details with several other people, potentially endangering the US nuclear fleet. Among the information revealed would be how many nuclear warheads the ships carry and how close they can get to their Russian counterparts without being detected.

Trump is accused of illegally keeping dozens of classified and top-secret documents for himself after leaving the presidency and then trying to thwart the government’s attempts to regain them, violating the Presidential Records Act, a law that requires US presidents to hand over to the National Archives all documents produced by its administration.

Pratt’s story could help prosecutors establish that the former president had a habit of handling classified information recklessly. However, it appears that Trump did not actually show Pratt any of the documents in his possession, so prosecutors are also considering the possibility that Trump was lying or exaggerating in his conversation with him.

– Read also: What are these “classified” documents