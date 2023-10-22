According to electoral projections released by the research institute gfs.bern, the federal elections in Switzerland will be won by the UDC, the Center Democratic Union. Despite its name, the UDC is a right-wing, nationalist and conservative party, with radical components. Swiss voters have voted to renew the National Council and the Council of States, the two branches of the federal parliament. Even before these elections, the UDC was the party with the most representatives in the National Council.

The projections, which are based on the votes already counted, say that the UDC will presumably reach 29 percent of the votes, 3.4 percent more than in the last elections. The Swiss Socialist Party is expected to remain the second party with 17.4 percent, up 0.6 percentage points. The Radical Liberals (PLR) and the Center Alliance are tied at 14.6 percent, while the Alliance gains votes (+0.8 percent), the PLR ​​loses around 0.5 percent. The party losing the most votes and considered the loser of these federal elections is the Greens, down by more than 4 percent.

