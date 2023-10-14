On Saturday, New Zealand voted to elect the new parliament and according to initial projections, after more than 80 percent of the votes had been counted, the centre-right, which was favored in the polls, won. New Zealand could have its most right-wing government in decades: the new prime minister will be Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party, the main centre-right party, which is expected to form a coalition government with ACT, a small liberal-leaning party.

The National Party won around 40 percent of the vote according to initial results. Instead, the Labor Party, which has governed the country alone for the last six years, first with Jacinda Ardern and then with the current prime minister Chris Hipkins, stopped just above 26 percent. ACT got 9.1 percent of the vote and for this reason it seems that the National Party could form a government together with this party without needing the involvement of New Zealand First, another right-wing, conservative, nationalist and populist party . New Zealand First achieved 6.4 percent of the vote, while the Greens achieved 10.6 percent.

Luxon is 53 years old and the former CEO of national airline Air New Zealand. He was first elected to the New Zealand parliament in 2020.

The previous time New Zealanders went to vote, in October 2020, Labor had swept the parliamentary elections, obtaining almost 50 percent of the vote, a historic result also influenced by the management of the coronavirus epidemic, considered among the best in the world. Now, however, among New Zealanders there is a certain feeling of “tiredness and frustration” linked among other things to inflation and the increase in mortgage rates.

Since taking office in January, Hipkins had struggled to maintain support for the Labor Party, which had already begun to decline during Ardern’s second term. In addition to economic issues, the issue of the increase in crime in the country and the inequalities between non-Maori and Maori, who represent over 16 percent of the population, were addressed during the election campaign.