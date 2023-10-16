The accident occurred yesterday afternoon on the Magione track in Umbria. According to the racetrack “the curve would not induce high speeds”

Yesterday afternoon, Sunday 15 October, a motorcyclist lost his life between the curbs of the Magione racetrack, a well-known track in Umbria. The victim is a 44-year-old man originally from Deruta.

The accident occurred when the riders took to the track for an event organized by a promoter, at the final moment of the day, when only about ten bikes were on the track. The fall occurred approximately 50 meters from the final curve before the finishing straight, near pits four and five. The motorcyclist he hit the pit wall violently e there was nothing to be done. In this curve, high speeds are not usually reached, as reported by the Umbrian racetrack.

The authorities have launched an investigation to understand the exact circumstances of the accident. The Autodromo dell’Umbria expressed deep condolences for this tragic loss and declared itself available to provide further details on the matter if necessary.

Source: The Nation

Image: tgr Umbria

