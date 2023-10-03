The accident happened last night in via delle Forze Armate, the dynamics of the accident are clarified

October 3, 2023

Yet another accident occurred on Monday evening in Milan which involved a motorbike. The accident occurred in via delle Forze Armate and the precise dynamics of the accident are still under investigation. The victim is a 42 year old woman.

The impact was very violent but fortunately the rescue was quick: in a short time the motorcyclist was transported, in critical condition, at the San Carlo hospital.

The competent authorities, represented by local police officers, carried out the necessary investigations to try to fully understand the dynamics of the accident. From the initial information gathered, it seems that the car involved was parked on the right side of the road attempted a U-turn maneuver, without realizing the imminent arrival of the motorcyclist.

Opening image: archive photo