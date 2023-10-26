The technical solutions for accessing information on current accounts are defined with a decree after consulting the Italian Banking Association, Poste Italiane SpA and the Italian Association of Payment Service Providers

Big news coming soon. For taxpayers who have debts with the tax authorities, the collection agent can directly access their current accounts, check their availability and proceed with the electronic seizure.

It is the novelty contained in the draft of the maneuver. The text, specifically, provides that “before proceeding with the seizure of the current accounts resulting from the consultation of the archive of financial reports, the collection agent may, in an extrajudicial phase, access, via direct electronic connection, the information relating to the availability lying in the aforementioned current accounts. If access allowed the debtor’s credits to be identified in the availability of one or more financial operators, the collection agent draws up and notifies the third party electronically, without delay, the payment order with the specific IT methods established by decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Notification of the payment order is also carried out, under penalty of nullity, to the debtor”.

The technical solutions for accessing information on current accounts are defined with a decree after hearing theItalian Banking Association, Poste Italiane SpA and the Italian Association of Payment Service Providers, as well as the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, also for the purposes of the adoption, by the Revenue-Collection Agency, of suitable guarantee measures to protect the rights and freedoms of the interested parties, through the provision of specific protection measures safety, including of an organizational nature.