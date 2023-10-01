Pioli and Inzaghi both have 15 points and, on the eve of their second match in the Champions League, they don’t want to lose the top spot in the league or bring Juve and Napoli closer together

Andrea Ramazzotti

30 September – MILAN

Perhaps Pioli is right when he says that “at the moment the ranking means nothing because the really important things are the interpretation and the approach to the matches”. Maybe… Because on this championship Saturday which precedes the midweek matches in the second round of the Champions League, neither Milan nor Inter want to “go away” and leave the solitary top of the rankings to their cousins. After today’s two matches, those of the seventh matchday, we will not yet be a fifth of the way in Serie A and there will be plenty of time to recover. The Parma coach is right about this, but, in the Italian marathon in which Juventus and Napoli are also “registered”, it is better not to grant psychological advantages to the other half of Milan.

MOODS

—

Until three days ago, Inter were flying on the wings of enthusiasm: they had always won across national borders and the clearest of their five successes had come against Milan, in the derby at the end of the summer which seemed to have put Pioli in crisis. The slip-up at home against Sassuolo and the Rossoneri corsairs’ attachment to the top of the table in Cagliari, however, dampened the enthusiasm at Pinetina. Lautaro and his teammates didn’t imagine a solitary Napoli-style ride in 2022-23, but they also didn’t expect to lose against a small-medium team already on the sixth matchday. The ghosts of last season, that of the 12 defeats in Serie A (many against inferior opponents…), now risk returning to haunt Appiano. This is why the Salerno trip is of great importance for Inzaghi: he must give an immediate signal and reverse the trend to prevent the certainties of an almost perfect August-September until Wednesday from crumbling. Pioli, on the other hand, needs a try again against a big team, albeit behind in the standings, like Lazio: the wound from the derby still hurts and the thought of having beaten the current low profile version of Roma away is no consolation. The Rossoneri put aside the 5-1 immediately in the derby by overcoming Hellas and Cagliari, but to fully raise their heads and feel great again they have to beat… a great one. Like Sarri’s team that participates in the Champions League and finished last season in second place, with four points more than Calabria and co.

SAME POINTS FROM 2021

—

Tonight, after Salernitana-Inter, we will see if this balance in terms of points won by the Milanese team will still be there. We are not just referring to the current ranking where the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri are on 15, but more generally to the points scored from the start of the 2021-22 season onwards: there are 171 each, even if those of Milan “weigh” more , who celebrated the championship in the head-to-head match against their cousins ​​on 22 May 2022. Inzaghi and his men dream of revenge, to definitively put behind them that bitter memory that the five derbies won in a row in 2023 have only partially mitigated, but above all to get ahead of their city rivals in the race for the second star.

INJURIES AND CHAMPIONS

—

The Rossoneri’s matches against Lazio and the Nerazzurri at Arechi are part of the first “terrible” cycle of the season, with matches every three days and little chance to train to improve a physical condition that is not yet optimal. Both teams will have some patches: Inter will be without Frattesi, Arnautovic, Sensi and Cuadrado, the Devil will have to give up Bennacer, Kalulu and Krunic, but will recover Maignan. Milan’s turnover in Cagliari (Giroud, Calabria and Leao out, coming on late) paid off; we’ll see if the same result will be achieved by the Nerazzurri who, for the first time since the beginning of the season, will present themselves with Mkhitaryan and Lautaro on the bench. The Champions League is just around the corner and Simone doesn’t want to squeeze his key elements further because Benfica, now led by former Juventus player Di Maria, intends to take revenge after last year’s elimination in the quarterfinals. It won’t be a walk in the park for Pioli either: Borussia Dortmund, who won at Heffenheim last night, were beaten by PSG on their debut in Europe and are aiming not to compromise their progress in the group. Before thinking about the Champions League, however, head to the championship: neither Milan nor Inter can allow themselves distractions if they don’t want to see the second star sewn onto their cousins’ chests or the celebrations of one of the other contenders for the tricolour.

September 30th – 7.14am

