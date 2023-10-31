This program has had access to the list of guests at Princess Leonor’s swearing-in of the Constitution. All the Bourbon cousins ​​were expected to gather on Princess Leonor’s 18th birthday.

Finally, Urdangarin and Victoria Federica, who is in Peru to see Roca Rey bullfighting, have not been on such an important day for their cousin.

Froilán, very friendly to the press, has traveled from the United Arab Emirates to accompany his mother and the rest of his family on a historic day and has avoided commenting on his sister.

The last time the King’s entire family was seen was on the occasion of Queen Sofia’s 80th birthday on November 2, 2018.

Infanta Cristina, who yesterday ate in Barcelona with two of her children, before traveling to Madrid for the celebration, will be accompanied by Irene, Pablo and Miguel.

Today was also the first meeting of Don Juan Calos and Doña Sofía after the images of the Queen broken in tears, just a few days ago.

The Ortiz Rocasolano, who were also not present at the swearing-in of Leonor’s Constitution, will also attend the private celebration in the hunting pavilion of the Zarzuela Palace.

There, the Kings have prepared a birthday party without too much fanfare for their eldest daughter.

Leonor’s speech at the Royal Palace

After swearing in the Constitution, Leonor traveled to the ceremony of imposition of the Collar of Charles III in the Royal Palace.

A speech in the eyes of her parents, the Kings, who showed the pride of a future heir to the Crown.

“I have assumed a great responsibility with the courts of Spain that I hope to carry with the greatest dignity and the greatest example,” the Princess of Asturias began by pointing out.

The Princess wanted to refer to the words that her father, King Felipe VI, told her when he gave her the Golden Tesón: “You will be permanently guided by the Constitution, complying with it and observing it, you will serve Spain with humility and aware of your position.” institutional”.

He has stated that he will pay attention to his words, which he will always keep in mind and has ended the speech by pointing out that: “there is no greater pride. On this important day that I will always remember with emotion, I ask you to trust me as I have placed all my trust in the future of Spain, the future of our Nation.”