In addition to Osimhen, Anguissa is missing: the coach thinks of new solutions to enhance Raspadori and Simeone

reflections on the opportunities that arise from difficulties are long-standing and widely debated. Such a relationship of correlative genesis is the basis of many writings on positive thinking and there would definitely be a need for it in these periods, around Castel Volturno. The quick summary of the previous episodes outlines a dark, tense scenario that smacks of anguish: Rudi Garcia without the support of the team and club, De Laurentiis who settles in the sports center to re-establish order and discipline, the players who return injured from the national teams . The coach, in the most delicate moment of his experience at Napoli, lost within two weeks his faithful Anguissa, who was injured against Fiorentina, and Osimhen, whose goals depend on so much of the club’s ambitions. He also has to do without Juan Jesus, who suffered a relapse, but at least he finds Rrahmani again, who resumes his starting place at the center of defense in the new pairing with Natan. Mario Rui is excited, thanks to Olivera’s late return.