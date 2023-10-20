The sports minister on “Un giorno da pecora”: “It’s one thing to say that it has a symbolic and sentimental value, it’s another to impose the restriction regardless”

The Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi spoke on the San Siro issue on the Rai Radio1 program “Un giorno da pecora”, hoping for a solution that does not a priori exclude the demolition of the current facility: “San Siro has a constraint that I hope will be overcome, I hope we can find a way to connect history, the present and the future,” said Abodi. “It’s a very sensitive topic, but it’s one thing to say that there is a constraint, but for San Siro there isn’t one. I understand the reasons, another is to say that it has a symbolic value. In this case it is a bond of feelings, and I leave those to my friends in Milan.”

examples

—

“I have two international examples – he then added – that of the Real Madrid stadium and that of Wembley, which is the history par excellence, the history of football. They knocked it down and rebuilt it because the objective was to make it current”. Would you do the same with San Siro? “I am of the opinion that this opportunity should not be questioned a priori, then there is the mayor who is the guarantor of the entire community and there are the various sensitivities”.