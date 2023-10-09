The anomalous heat continues in Italy. October with temperature from midsummer. The North African Anticyclone continues to anomalously dominate the weather scene over Italy and various European sectors and will even tend to strengthen again at the beginning of the week.

In Italy we will therefore record a further increase in temperatures with peaks of 30-32 degrees. Worrying situation too mountainwith what zero temperature which will also settle in the Alps at around 3,800-4,000 meters at the beginning of the week.

Yesterday was one Sunday from Julyif it weren’t for the hours of light that inevitably tend to decrease.

33°C was reached in Piacenza, 32°C in Cuneo when there should have been 15, 32.8°C in Piacenza, 32°C in Parma, 31.3 in Turin, 31 in Forlì and then 30.7 in Bologna and Cervia, 30.2 in Milan Linate, 30 in Verona , 28.6 Bric of the Cross.

This phase of disturbing heat will continue in the next few days: at most we will lose a few degrees in the North from mid-week. For a real autumn twist we will have to wait until next weekend.

On Saturday 14th the anticyclone could show the first signs of weakening in the northern regions due to the approach from the west of an area of ​​low pressure which will reach Western Europe with few effects in terms of precipitation on Italy but with a drop in temperatures .

A more widespread worsening could arrive at the beginning of next week but the trend still remains uncertain. However, cooler air coming from the North Atlantic will flow in and should progressively reduce the current summer heat starting from central-northern regions.

Meanwhile, the anticyclonic stability continues to determine poor air quality with pollution values ​​above the threshold and PM10 in the air. The haze with stagnant air was also immortalized by the Sentinel 3 satellite.