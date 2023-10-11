Hyundai Motorsport has pulled off the most sensational market coup of 2023 by bringing Ott Tanak, the 2019 WRC world champion, back to Alzenau after just one season to once again form a line up of crews good enough to return to competing with the – very strong – one which Toyota Racing has been offering for years now.

The Estonian will return to support Thierry Neuville, also confirmed by the length of the contract signed a couple of seasons ago. In addition to the two multiple world rally winners, Hyundai has not yet released any reservations regarding the names of the drivers called to complete next season’s line up.

The biggest name currently without a deal for 2024 is Esapekka Lappi. The Finn, up until now, has had a fluctuating season, peppered with excellent results and bad mistakes (the last of these two weeks ago in Chile).

Cyril Abiteboul spoke about the future of the Finn to Motorsport.com, stating that he was satisfied with what the former Toyota, Citroen Racing and M-Sport driver brought to Alzenau, but also how his position is in discussion about what has happened in recent weeks.

“I think Thierry is very strong and has a very strong opinion of what he wants, but to a certain extent when you have been in the same team for 10 years you struggle to propose new ideas and concepts. This is absolutely normal and is not a criticism to Thierry. This is a sector in which Esapekka is very strong.”

Car of Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 after the crash

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“He came in with fresh eyes, with a different perspective and with different ways of setting up the car, and that was very helpful. I think we’re all eager to see how we can expand the collaboration with Esapekka.”

“But, without going into too much detail, a lot has happened on his end in the last 2 months. So again we will take some time to understand what is best for him and for us.”

“I have been very transparent with both Esapekka and Thierry and they understand why we are doing what we are doing.”

Hyundai is also in the running to race a fourth car next season, but this decision is in the hands of the company’s top management in Korea.

“The consideration of the fourth car is one way to think about the medium-long term future, but once again it is something we need to discuss with the top management of the company in Korea.”

“I’ve said on a couple of occasions that we also want to develop young talent and that will take time. Clearly bringing Ott back isn’t exactly doing it with young talent, so that’s why we would like to invest in young people on the fourth car. But it’s one thing which will have to be approved by our leaders”, concluded Abiteboul.

