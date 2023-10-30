Abarth news is quite rare, and they actually have themselves entirely to blame. For example, the brand limits itself to offering upgraded Fiat models and has been doing so for years to just one model: the 500. Admittedly, it has now received a new, purely electric generation, but that does not alter the fact that you should opt for an SUV, for example. or — keep it in your pants — an SUV coupe cannot be sourced from Abarth… Or at least not in our region.

Missed opportunity?

On the other side of the ocean, Abarth has just unveiled this Fastback and you may have noticed, but that is in principle not a fastback. What this is, is the first SUV coupe in the history of the Italian label. In this case too, it is based on the principles of a Fiat, because they already had such a ‘Fastback’ for sale in South America. With some sporty trim, the Abarth version will look like a kind of BMW X4 M rival, although the figures do not really do justice to that similarity. The Fastback gets a 1.3-liter petrol engine under the hood that sends 185 hp to the front wheels, good for an Abarth-unworthy 0-to-100 time of 8.1 seconds.

That powertrain is not a complete surprise, because this Fastback shares its technical basis – just like its entire front – with the Abarth Pulse. The approach is therefore somewhat reminiscent of what Volkswagen did to the T-Cross to obtain the Taigo, or how Renault compromised the Captur, resulting in the Arkana… With one difference: we do not have to use this Abarth Fastback on European soil. expect, while SUV coupes are quite popular here. Too bad or not? Let us know in the comments!