Selebtek.suara.com – Reza Artamevia praised Tariq Halilintar if his future son-in-law was a funny young man who got along well with other people.

Tariq Halilintar currently seems to be aggressively approaching Aaliyah Massaid, because they are now known to be having a romantic relationship.

When talking with Atta Halilintar, Reza Artamevia gave his assessment of the figure of Tariq Halilintar.

“So far, what kind of person do you see Tariq as?” asked Atta Halilintar.

According to Reza Artamevia, Tariq Halilintar is a funny man who gets along well with other people.

It turned out that Tariq had also met Aaliyah Massaid’s older sister, Zahwa Massaid, who lived in America.

“He’s a funny young man, which means he seems to get along easily,” explained Reza Artamevia, quoted from YouTube Need A Talk on Tuesday (03/10/2023).

As a mother, Reza Artamevia accepts whoever her child is friends with, including Tariq Halilintar.

“For me, it’s friendship, brotherhood and our children’s friends make sure we feel welcome. Indeed, I am close to my children’s friends too,” said Reza.

However, Reza Artamevia has now given the green light for Tariq Halilintar to have a relationship with Aaliyah Massaid, as long as they can be happy and complement each other.