AFTERNOON VOICE – After ending his relationship with Fuji, news of the closeness of Tariq Halilintar and Reza Artamevia’s daughter, Aaliyah Massaid, has always been a hot topic of public discussion.

Based on the news currently circulating, their relationship seems to have entered a more serious stage.

This can be seen from several codes or signs uploaded on social media.

As recently, Aaliyah Massaid was seen taking part in a wedding exhibition, quoted from a re-upload from the TikTok account @aalthorlover, Saturday (7/10/2023).

Also read: Breaking up with Tariq Halilintar, Fuji is said to be an expensive and great woman, this is the reason

In the upload, Aaliyah is seen wearing a white top combined with a denim skirt.

Looking elegant and increasingly beautiful, the upload suddenly attracted various comments from netizens.

Many people think this is a code given by Aaliyah for the seriousness of her relationship with Tariq.

“Masha Allah, my beloved sweet couple will sail towards halal,” wrote one netter in the comments column.

Also read: Unlike Aaliyah Massaid, who was reluctant to leave education for work, Fuji earns money while studying: Salute