A moment went viral on social media showing Aaliyah Massaid and Thariq Halilintar watching a concert by musician Rex Orange County together.

According to information obtained, the concert by musician Rex Orange County was held at Beach City International Stadium Ancol, Jakarta, on Sunday (15/10/2023).

Not only Tariq and Aaliyah, a number of Atta Halilintar’s younger siblings also attended the concert by the creator of the song The Shade.

“Finally after four years of waiting,” wrote Aaliyah, quoted on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Aaliyah Massaid also recorded the final moment when the outro of the song Bestfriend played and Alex was running while carrying a guitar.

The most highlighted thing in the last recording was the message written by Aaliyah Massaid.

“Really enjoyed yesterday’s concert. Thank you Alex! And thank you to someone who made it happen and took the time to watch it,” he wrote.

Netizens believe the message was intended for Tariq Halilintar. This can be seen from the upload of the TikTok account @althar2908 containing Aaliyah Massaid’s post.

“Fuji is late,” netizens wrote.

“They are really good, they are suitable,” wrote a netizen.