GARUT VOICE – The closeness of Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar is increasingly visible and has received approval. The reason is, Aaliyah was caught hanging out with the Gen Halilintar family.

Of course, evidence of Aaliyah Massaid’s closeness to the Gen Halilintar family is slowly becoming more visible.

This was known from the Instagram stories of Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar who shared their exciting moments with the Gen Halilintar family and saw Aaliyah.

Apart from that, Tariq Halilintar’s mother, Geni Faruk, also shared Gen Halilintar’s exciting moments.

Aaliyah and the Gen Halilintar family spent time playing in the snow at Trans Snow World Bintaro on Sunday (15/10/2023).

On that occasion, Aaliyah was seen looking very happy while playing on a snow ride. Likewise with Tariq Halilintar and his younger siblings.

Apart from that, Reza Artamevia’s daughter was caught eating with Tariq Halilintar, Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar.

In the middle of eating together, Tariq Halilintar was seen feeding Aaliyah Massaid.

