The A12 protesters of Extinction Rebellion think it was nice. For now then.

Well, ladies and gentlemen: you will see that hard protest simply makes sense. Extinction Rebellion has got its way! It may be that you live and work in the north of the Netherlands and it has completely passed you by.

What happened? Well, environmental club Extinction Rebellion is concerned about the state of Mother Earth. Because the Dutch government provides subsidies for fossil fuels, they took action to tackle it head on. These people – who reportedly deny the existence of deodorant – did this by blocking the A12. In this way, hardworking citizens could not pass, which in turn led to great annoyance.

Been nice

However, it’s all over, because after 27 days they think it’s been nice. Not only because their bosses called that they had to get started or were required to apply for a job by the UWV, but because of GroenLinks and D66. They submitted a motion to stop subsidies on fossil fuels. Or well, the motion states that the chamber must determine scenarios for phasing out the subsidies. Same as we make plans to clean out the garage, so to speak.

At the goat wool sock club they are ready to block things again if things are not to their liking. The chamber will vote on the motion next Tuesday.

A12 Protestants temporarily away

The protesters on the highway are only gone temporarily, because a lot will depend on that mood. First, the motion must pass. The resulting plan is then strictly monitored by Extinction Rebellion. Only when they think it’s good enough will they stay away. So in other words: if the motion does not pass, they will block the A12 again. If the motion that does pass is not decisive enough, they will also block the A12.

In fact, they promise to come up with ‘much more’. According to Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Lucas Winnips, they are happy that the demonstrations are having an effect. They see this more civil disobedience as a powerful tool to get politicians to do what is necessary. Everything to abolish fossil subsidies.

Via: NOS

