The end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 left the possibility open for new movies, something that could happen thanks to Kirsten Lepore.

It seems that the Guardians of the Galaxy adventure could continue thanks to the hands of I Am Groot showrunner Kirsten Lepore. After James Gunn joined DC as its new director, many people wondered what would happen to the saga of Starlord and company. Now there are new clues, although it is nothing more than a wish and there is no official information about it, Kirsten’s desire is there and this project could become a reality.

I Am Groot was first announced in 2020 and since then it has managed to captivate millions of people thanks to its short and emotional chapters. Since then, its viewers and its seasons have only grown, however, Now we could have new live-action Guardians of the Galaxy movies thanks to Kirsten Lepore. Something that would not be surprising, since the end of the third installment offers that possibility.

Guardians of the Galaxy could expand its story

This information comes thanks to an interview that the showrunner gave for The Hollywood Reporter. There she was talking about the new season of I Am Groot and of course she was asked about many other things, among them, if she would be interested in facing the challenge of directing the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, to which she answered affirmative. Seeing the work he has with I Am Groot, there’s no doubt it would make a fantastic film.

Yes, I’m open to it, that’s for sure.

Furthermore, in the interview you can also read that he has always been curious about doing something live action. Although she now feels really comfortable directing animation, she also He would like to explore what sensations it offers to make a live-action film. Something that is presumably quite different from what an animated series like I Am Groot offers. As we tell you, for now there is no official news that this is the case, but it would be good news.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies were a great success and delighted fans. Much of this is due to the great chemistry that the cast of the films had with each other and of course, that also included James Gunn. The director had a great relationship with everyone and it showed on the screen, however, seeing the new adventures of the Guardians under a different vision could be really good. We’ll see what happens.

