Hamas continues to launch rocket attacks on Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas has fired more rockets into southern Israel. This shows that Hamas fighters are getting tougher even though the war has been going on for a week.

Israelis heard sirens and saw Iron Dome intercepting Hamas rockets. Then 10 minutes later, more rockets and more interceptions. Previously, a rocket hit one of the residents’ houses.

Al Jazeera reports that there has been a continuous barrage of rockets coming in and out, and also warnings in Tel Aviv in the last hour.

The Israeli government said on Sunday it would evacuate most of the territory around the Gaza Strip.

Later, CNN reported that the Israeli city of Sderot was on red alert after Hamas fired rockets early Saturday morning.

In a post on Telegram on Saturday, Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades said they had fired “rockets into the Israeli-occupied city of Sderot.”

The CNN team in Sderot heard Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system attempting to intercept the rockets. One of the team members heard sirens indicating that the city was on alert.

